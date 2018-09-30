Leonard scores 12 as Raptors begin pre-season with win in Vancouver

Kawhi Leonard's first points as a Toronto Raptor came just over a minute into Saturday's game, when he nimbly sidestepped Al-Farouq Aminu and scored on a jump shot.

They were also the Raptors' first points of their pre-season, a fitting beginning to what Toronto hopes is a long relationship with Leonard, who was acquired in a blockbuster off-season trade.

Leonard had 12 points in the Raptors' 122-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in his first game since Jan. 13, and showed glimpses of the greatness Masai Ujiri was counting on when he shipped beloved DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs for the two-time NBA defender of the year.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and seven rebounds to top Toronto, while Kyle Lowry had 15 points, and Fred VanVleet had 11. Pascal Siakam grabbed 13 rebounds.

Meyers Leonard led Portland with 16 points, while Damian Lillard had 12.

Introduced last among the starters, "No. 2, you know who," Leonard played 19 first-half minutes, shooting 3-for-8 from the field and 6-for-11 from the free throw line, before taking a seat for good.