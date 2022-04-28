Raptors guard VanVleet to miss Game 6 against 76ers due to strained hip flexor

Raptors all-star guard Fred VanVleet sat out Thursday's do-or-die Game 6 of Toronto's opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

VanVleet suffered a strained left hip flexor in Game 4, leaving the game in the second quarter and ripping his jersey in frustration on the way to the locker-room.

He missed the Raptors' 103-88 win over the Sixers on Monday in Philadelphia that forced a Game 6.

VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time. But the 28-year-old has also been battling a bruised knee that kept him out of 14 regular-season games since late January. The Raptors won nine of those.

Pascal Siakam and rookie Scottie Barnes have handled point guard duties in his absence.