NBA

76ers effective from range, deal Raptors 1st loss of NBA pre-season

Georges Niang scored 16 points and Seth Curry scored 15 to help the Philadelphia 76ers overcome the Toronto Raptors 125-113 in pre-season action on Thursday.

Philadelphia's Niang, Curry combine for 31 points

The Associated Press ·
Toronto's Fred VanVleet, left, tries to get past Philadelphia's Seth Curry during the first half of the Raptors' 125-113 loss to the 76ers in pre-season action on Thursday. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

Niang and Curry each buried four 3-pointers and combined to go 8 for 15 from deep.

Isaiah Joe scored 15 points, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each had 14 and Joel Embiid added 10 in 20 minutes of action.

The Sixers shot 47 of 87 (54 per cent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

WATCH | Raptors downed by 76ers in pre-season play:

Raptors fall to 76ers in pre-season action

2 hours ago
0:30
Toronto suffers their first loss of the pre-season as Philadelphia wins 125-113. 0:30

Philadelphia outscored Toronto 44-33 in the second quarter and had eight players in double-digit scoring.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points for Toronto. Fred VanVleet added 17.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

