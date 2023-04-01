Embiid, Harden post double-doubles as 76ers snap Raptors' 3-game win streak

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 12 rebounds, James Harden had 23 points and 11 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the visiting Toronto Raptors 117-110 on Friday night.

The Sixers made 30 of 39 shots (77 per cent) in the first half and raced to a 24-point lead that nearly evaporated. Fred VanVleet, who scored 16 points, buried a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that pulled the Raptors to within 103-101 and silenced the sellout crowd.

Embiid, though, steadied the 76ers with a jumper and PJ Tucker buried a three that gave them some breathing room. Harden drove to the hoop for a bucket and a 110-101 edge that forced the Raptors to call timeout.

The Raptors didn't have another run in them. Scottie Barnes scored 29 points and O.G. Anunoby had 19.

Harden and Embiid combined to make 12 of 16 shots and Harden made all three 3-pointers in the first half. Embiid and Harden showed no ill effects of injuries that hampered them of late.

WATCH | Embiid, Harden lead 76ers past Raptors:

76ers rise to the occasion and defeat Raptors Duration 0:58 Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 48 points as Philadelphia defeated Toronto 117-110 Friday night.

Embiid is playing through a nagging right calf injury that cost him a game — and maybe some MVP votes — Monday at Denver. He said the injury is "good enough" and is trying to survive the remaining games without incident. With Embiid, though, there's always a small scare for the 76ers. The NBA scoring leader stepped on Anunoby's foot in the first half and was briefly on his back. He gingerly got up and missed a free throw.

Harden has been dealing with a sore left Achilles for the last few months. The 33-year-old Harden said the pain has spiked at times during games. Coach Doc Rivers said before the game Harden's injury has "been managed but it's always a concern."

The Sixers hit the 50-win mark this season in the fewest amount of games since 2001. The 76ers reached the NBA Finals that season and improbably haven't gone past the second round since. They've lost in the second round each of the last two seasons but remain contenders to at least win the Eastern Conference. That is, if Embiid and Harden are healthy.

Philadelphia's best shot at a deep post-season run since Embiid was drafted in 2014 came in 2019 when they lost the East semis in seven games to the Raptors. Under coach Nick Nurse, the Raptors won the NBA championship that season. Now, Nurse admits he'll need time in the off-season to " reflect " on his coaching future, even if it's not in Toronto.

The Raptors play hard under Nurse and whittled the first-half deficit to three in the fourth quarter. But they fell to 38-39 and are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They would need to get to sixth place over the final six games to avoid the play-in tournament.