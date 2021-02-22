Raptors turn back 76ers for 4th straight win

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 23 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 for their fourth straight victory Sunday night.

Chris Boucher scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, hitting three 3-pointers as the Raptors opened the period on a 15-8 surge to take the lead for good.

Joel Embiid, coming off a 50-point game against Chicago on Friday night, had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost their fourth consecutive road game. Embiid made only six of 20 shots from the field, and the Sixers went 5 for 21 in the fourth quarter.

Ben Simmons paced Philadelphia (20-11) with 28 points and nine rebounds.

WATCH | Who were the trailblazers of basketball in Canada?:

Who were the trailblazers of basketball in Canada? Sports Video 10:59 North Courts is back for another episode and this week we're talking all about the trailblazers and icons of Canadian basketball. Vivek, Meghan, and Jevohn give their starting 5 rosters for their all-time Team Canadas, and discuss the latest Canadian basketball news. 10:59

The 76ers led 55-52 after an 18-point first half by Simmons, who had missed two games with a stomach virus after scoring 42 points in a loss at Utah.

The Raptors had erased an early 14-point deficit by hitting five 3-pointers — four by VanVleet — in a span of two and-a-half minutes.