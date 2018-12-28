Magic deal Raptors heavy loss with offensive splurge

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 20 rebounds and the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-87 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

D.J. Augustin had 17 points and six assists for Orlando, which had five players in double figures and a 60-41 rebounding advantage.

The Magic, who had lost five straight to Toronto, outscored the Raptors 51-16 over a 16-minute span of the middle periods and led by as many as 31 points late in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points for the Raptors, who shot 29.5 percent in the final game of a three-game trip. Serge Ibaka added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Raptors (26-11) came into the game with the best record in the Eastern Conference, but fell percentage points behind Milwaukee with the loss.

Vucevic scored 12 points during a 21-6 run late in the first half that helped the Magic to a nine-point lead.

Augustin scored six straight points during a third-quarter run that pushed Orlando's lead to 68-51.

After making eight of their first 12 shots, including a couple of 3-pointers by Fred VanVleet, the Raptors took a 19-9 lead. But Toronto made just 11 of its next 51 shots, until Leonard dunked late in the third quarter with Orlando leading 91-60.