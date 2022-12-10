Wagner scores 34 points as Magic hold off Raptors

Franz Wagner scored 34 points and the Orlando Magic turned to rookie Pablo Banchero in the final minutes Friday night to hold off Toronto at home 113-109 after the Raptors had wiped out a 20-point deficit in the second half.

Banchero finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Magic, who have won two straight for only the second time this season.

Pascal Siakam had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 20 points and Fred VanVleet had 19.

Wagner scored 14 points in a span of 3:33 in the first half, helping Orlando build a 14-point lead.

Behind the shooting of Trent (five for five, including three three-pointers), the Raptors erased that deficit quickly, but Banchero scored Orlando's final seven points of the half and the Magic led 67-63 at the break.

Another scoring burst by Wagner stretched it to 88-68 midway through the third quarter. Siakam scored 18 of the Raptors' 40 points as they charged back to tie it at 108 on OG Anunoby's two free throws with 1:58 remaining.

Wagner had the only field goal after that on a putback, and Banchero's two free throws with 4.8 seconds left clinched the win for the Magic.

Orlando shot 67 per cent in the first half and 59 per cent for the game. Mo Bamba grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Magic to a 43-33 advantage on the boards.

Otto Porter Jr. missed his 11th game with a dislocated toe on his left foot. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he expected some encouraging news from a specialist within a few days.

Fellow Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (sprained right ankle) will probably play by the end of the month, Nurse said.

The teams play for the third time in nine days Sunday in Orlando.

