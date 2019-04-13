Magic sink Raptors with late 3-pointer in series opener

D.J. Augustin scored 25 points including a three-pointer with three seconds left to lead the Orlando Magic to a 104-101 victory Saturday over the Toronto Raptors to open the playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, while Pascal Siakam had 24 for Toronto.

Fred VanVleet had 14 points, while Marc Gasol and Danny Green scored 13 apiece for the for the Raptors, who went 58-24 for the No. 2 seed in the East in the regular season and are making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

Kyle Lowry, who took a hard knee to the groin from former Raptor Terrence Ross early in the game, had a horrible game, scoring zero points on 0-for-7 shooting.

Nikola Vucevic and Jonathan Isaac had 11 points, and Aaron Gordon added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who were 42-40 in the regular season, and are making their first playoff appearance since 2012.

The Raptors are by far the more experienced team, boasting a combined 320 playoff games by the starters — almost 10 times that of Orlando's starters. But the Magic, who've been one of the league's hottest teams since the all-star break, clearly didn't get the memo.