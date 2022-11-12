Gilgeous-Alexander helps lead Thunder past Raptors

Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Omoruyi, a two-way player in his second year, made eight of 10 field goals in a reserve role.

Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Thunder, who posted their largest margin of victory this season. Montreal's Luguentz Dort had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto's top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role and Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet each added 15 points.

WATCH | Thunder's Canadian duo shines against Raptors:

Thunder's Canadian duo too much for Raptors Duration 1:02 Toronto's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montreal's Lu Dort powered Oklahoma City past Toronto in blowout win.

Oklahoma City rolled out to a 70-56 halftime lead. The Thunder led by 17 points early in the third quarter and didn't look back, holding at least a 15-point lead through the remainder of the game and pushing the advantage to 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Raptors centre Precious Achiuwa did not play. He is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Toronto will next face the Pacers on Saturday in Indiana.