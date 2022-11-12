Gilgeous-Alexander helps lead Thunder past Raptors
Toronto native scores 20 as Oklahoma City posts largest margin of victory this season
Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Omoruyi, a two-way player in his second year, made eight of 10 field goals in a reserve role.
Pascal Siakam, Toronto's top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role and Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet each added 15 points.
WATCH | Thunder's Canadian duo shines against Raptors:
Oklahoma City rolled out to a 70-56 halftime lead. The Thunder led by 17 points early in the third quarter and didn't look back, holding at least a 15-point lead through the remainder of the game and pushing the advantage to 32 points in the fourth quarter.
Raptors centre Precious Achiuwa did not play. He is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.
Toronto will next face the Pacers on Saturday in Indiana.
With files from CBC Sports
