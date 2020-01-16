With roster nearly at full strength, Raptors find the juice to bottle up Thunder
Toronto shoots season-high 62 per cent to fend off furious Oklahoma City rally
Norman Powell scored 23 points, and the Toronto Raptors held off a furious rally and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday night.
Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each added 21 points for the Raptors, who shot a season-high 61.2 per cent from the field.
Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, Danilo Gallinari scored 23 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexader added 21 for the Thunder, who cut a 30-point deficit to three before Toronto held on.
Toronto led 73-43 in the second quarter before the Thunder closed the first half on a 12-0 run. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the second quarter to cut Toronto's lead to 73-55. Former Thunder player Serge Ibaka scored 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break. The Raptors led 97-83 heading into the fourth, and had a 21-point lead with 6:39 to play.
Oklahoma City made a huge comeback try late. Gallinari threw down a monster dunk and was fouled with 2:39 to play. The free throw cut Toronto's lead to three, but Toronto closed the game on an 8-2 run.
Earlier Wednesday, the Raptors signed guard Paul Watson to a two-way contract.
Watson appeared in 13 games for Raptors 905 this season, averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and shooting .467 (43-for-92) from three-point range.
Watson recently completed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks and appeared in two games.
Toronto's roster now stands at 17 players.
