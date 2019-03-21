Raptors pull off OT win against Thunder after squandering lead

Pascal Siakam had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Fred VanVleet added 23 points and six assists and the Toronto Raptors won the first of two games in three days against Oklahoma City, blowing a 20-point lead in the second half before beating the Thunder 123-114 in overtime Wednesday night.

Atlantic Division-leading Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak against Oklahoma City despite the absence of starting guard Kyle Lowry, who sat out with a sprained right ankle sustained Monday in a win over the New York Knicks.

The Raptors did so with balanced scoring, good ball movement — four players had six assists — and strong shooting, making 51.7 percent overall and 38.9 percent from 3-point range (14 of 36). Kawhi Leonard added 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Danny Green scored 17.

In his return after a one-game suspension for accumulating too many technical fouls, Russell Westbrook had 42 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma City, which has lost four straight games and 10 of 14. The Thunder entered sixth in the Western Conference but just a half-game out of eighth place.

Toronto led 78-58 in the third quarter but the Thunder steadily chipped away and pulled to 110-108 on a 3-pointer by Paul George with 39.9 seconds left in regulation. He fouled out with 19.9 seconds to go while scrambling for a rebound after a missed shot by VanVleet, but another miss by VanVleet led to a driving layup by Westbrook with 4.8 seconds left to tie it.

In overtime the Thunder missed their first seven shots, allowing Toronto to pull away again. A driving layup by VanVleet with 58.4 seconds left and a three-point play by Leonard with 35.5 seconds left gave the Raptors a 119-110 lead.

George scored 19 points for Oklahoma City, which made 13 of 43 3-point attempts (30.2 percent) and 15 of 29 free throws (51.7 percent).