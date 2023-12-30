Raptors sending Anunoby, Achiuwa to Knicks for package including RJ Barrett: reports

It appears the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are making a major multi-player trade.

Reports indicate that OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn are heading to the Knicks in exchange for Canadian guard RJ Barrett and guard Immanuel Quickley.

ESPN and The Athletic, citing league sources, say that Toronto will also get a second-round pick in the deal.

The Raptors (12-19) are 12th in the NBA's Eastern Conference while New York (17-14) is seventh.

Anunoby, 26, is considered one of the best one-on-one defenders in the NBA. The 26-year-old small forward was selected by the club in 2017 as the 23rd overall pick, going on to make the All-Defensive second team in 2023 by leading the league in steals that year.

He helped the Raptors to a No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference during the 2019 playoffs but did not play in the postseason after an emergency appendectomy as Toronto won its only championship.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., has averaged 18.2 points per game and is a solid three-point shooter. The 23-year-old shooting guard was selected third overall in the 2019 NBA draft by New York, and is the son of Rowan Barrett, the GM of the Canadian national basketball team.

Achiuwa, 24, has come off the bench for Toronto this season and has averaged 7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season. The power forward was acquired by Toronto in the August 2021 trade that sent fan-favourite Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.

Quickley, 24, has averaged 15 points per game this season and was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder.