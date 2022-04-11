Toppin, Quickley have career nights as Knicks defeat Raptors in season finale

Obi Toppin scored a career-high 42 points, Immanuel Quickley had 34 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks finished a disappointing season by beating the Toronto Raptors 105-94 on Sunday night.

The Knicks finished 37-45 after making the playoffs last season, but second-year players Toppin and Quickley ended on high notes. Quickley had career highs in points and assists and equalled his best night on the boards.

Alec Burks added 10 points for the Knicks, who dressed only eight players. They won their last two games and seven of 10.

Toronto held out Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet in their final game of the regular season ahead of their first-round playoff matchup with fourth-seeded Philadelphia.

Chris Boucher scored 21 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 17 for the Raptors, who had their winning streak snapped at three games.

The Knicks trailed by three points early in the fourth quarter before going on a 9-0 run to pull away.

Ryan Arcidiacano initiated the rally with a 3-pointer to even it at 80-all and Quickley capped it with a pair of free throws with 5:51 remaining to make it 87-80. Boucher then answered with a basket before Toppin put the Knicks up 92-82 with a baseline alley-oop dunk and a 3-pointer with 4:13 to go.

New York jumped off to a quick start, taking an 11-2 lead just over two minutes in and closed out the opening period with a 31-22 advantage, led by 12 points from Toppin.

Toronto erased the double-digit deficit with 13-0 run during a 2 1/2-minute stretch in the middle of the second quarter, capped by a baseball pass from Malachi Flynn to Trent for a layup to make it 39-35.

Toppin closed out the half with a 3-pointer that put the Knicks ahead 53-48.

Raptors to play 76ers in playoffs

The Toronto Raptors will face their Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Raptors (48-34) clinched their eighth playoff berth in nine seasons with Tuesday's win versus Atlanta, and secured the fifth seed with Friday's comeback against Houston.

The best-of-seven series will begin in Philadelphia, either Saturday or Sunday.

The Raptors head into the post-season on a hot streak that began with a five-game winning streak out west in early March. They won 14 of 18 games since then, the best record in the league during that stretch.

The Raptors won their season series against Philly 3-1, including a shorthanded 119-114 victory against the visiting Sixers on Thursday. Philadelphia's elite defender Matisse Thybulle was ruled ineligible to play in Toronto on Thursday, and Doc Rivers confirmed he would be ineligible to play in Games 3 and 4. Players must be vaccinated to cross the border to play.