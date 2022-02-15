Pelicans ride hot-shooting to blowout Raptors
CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4 per cent to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night.
Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night.
Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes added 14 points for New Orleans, which never trailed and led by as many as 34 points.
The Pelicans had a season-high 36 assists as a team on 45 made field goals, and tied a season high with 16 3s on 36 attempts (44.4%).
Fred VanVleet scored 20 points and Pascal Siakam added 18 points for Toronto, which has lost two straight on the heels of an eight-game winning streak.
The Raptors shot just 30.5% (29 of 95), and the game might have been more lopsided if Toronto, which came in second in the NBA in offensive rebounds, hadn't snagged 20 of their own missed shots and converted those into 24 second-chance points.
