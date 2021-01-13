Raptors' Nick Nurse says he must do a better mask-wearing job during games
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he has to do a better job of keeping his mask on during games.
Toronto coach has frequently been seen on TV with his mask pulled down
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he has to do a better job of keeping his mask on during games.
During the NBA team's first 10 games, Nurse often has been seen on television with his mask pulled down under his nose and mouth.
NBA coaches are being told to wear masks at all times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nurse says players have had trouble hearing him during breaks, causing him to pull down his mask.
The coach says it has been difficult to keep it on, but he says he must improve going forward.
With more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association enacted additional rules Tuesday in the hope of keeping the season going safely.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.