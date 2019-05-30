Watching history: Maybe being there isn't everything

"How is the ticket search going?" my 10-year-old son asked.

It was the morning of the biggest moment in Toronto's basketball history.

At most schools across the city, its Raptors spirit day and my son (not that he needed prompting by a special day) was already decked out in full Raptors gear.

"Pretty good," I told him, not wanting to disappoint. The truth was my search was not going well.

You may remember I made an ill-fated promise of procuring tickets in hopes of creating an everlasting memory for my son of what is an iconic moment Toronto sports history.

Right away, it was clear tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals existed in a special sphere. Well-connected friends and relatives who had always been sympathetic to past requests could barely contain their laughter when I inquired. I had run out of friends of friends.

People I knew who had only passing interest in the game, but were always at the centre of what's going on, now wanted to go, to be part of this moment.

There is no escaping this game, this moment. Raptors paraphernalia is inescapable, the sound of basketballs bouncing, moments being recreated, seems ubiquitous on Toronto streets.

WATCH | Devin Heroux previews the NBA Finals:

CBC's Devin Heroux previews the NBA Finals between Toronto and Golden State ahead of Game 1. 2:02

For most in this city, going to the actual game is out of the question.

The actual cost of the lowest price ticket was around $400, if you were lucky enough to grab one.

'Get in price'

Many of those tickets, and others, are available on the secondary market, where my search has been focused. The good news, there are lots of tickets available. The bad news is that the "get in price" is still hovering around $700, cheaper than few days ago but still shock-inducing.

A long time Toronto ticket broker predicts the price will drop to around $500 closer to game time.

"The high price of the original ticket is too expensive. The regular basketball fan can't afford these prices," he said. "They will have to dump. Nobody wants to go home with these tickets."

Let's hope but it's still a lot of money.

Over the past few days, I have been trying to justify the cost (a difficult task). Just spend the money, don't think about it and enjoy the game. It's a special occasion, maybe a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Maybe we could squeeze another year out of our patio set or have a few more staycations this summer.

At the same time, it was easy to convince myself that his expensive venture just wasn't meant to be.

For one, the game starts too late. My 10-year-old couldn't possibly endure a 9 p.m. local start time. The exorbitantly priced ticket would be wasted.

What had started as an effort to create a memorable moment for my son and I appeared set to end in disappointment.

Thankfully, my pressure inducing ticket search ended just before he left for school.

"It's okay dad if you can't get tickets. We can watch the game together," he assured me.

And everything lifted. Maybe we wouldn't have the same kind of memory I had growing up with my dad. We wouldn't physically be at the game like I usually was when I was a child. But this would be our tradition, our memory, I thought to myself.

"I can stay up to watch the whole game, right?" he added before leaving.

Well played.