What people are saying about the 1st Raptors NBA Finals appearance

Many Canadian basketball fans woke up on Sunday morning wondering if it was all a dream.

We can assure you that the Toronto Raptors actually did win Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and they booked the franchise's first-ever spot in the NBA Finals.

While you were busy celebrating, or asleep, countless people shared their thoughts on the historic occasion; some sweet, some salty, but all entertaining.

We've compiled the reactions into some handy categories for your enjoyment as you await Game 1 between the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the Raptors on Thursday in Toronto.

The pundits

Charles Barkley says Toronto Raptors over Warriors <a href="https://t.co/TjrhTEs7vA">pic.twitter.com/TjrhTEs7vA</a> —@TheRenderSports

Good luck to No. 2 against the real MVP of the playoffs, Steph Curry, who scored 23 in the 4th quarter of the closeout game at Houston, in what was actually the NBA Finals. —@RealSkipBayless

Former Raptors

Congrats to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> on making the Finals —@CharlesOakley34

Prominent Torontonians

This is our city, this is our time. From the days of watching you at Sky Dome till now... <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> till the death!!!!!!!!!!! —@KardinalO

Shout to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> man. Amazing amazing. City is on fire. Keep going! 🇨🇦 —@MStrooo6

“Second floor at Scotia gettin’ shoulder rubs” <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> <a href="https://t.co/g1yOPlHAXl">pic.twitter.com/g1yOPlHAXl</a> —@43_Kadri

Canadian Olympians

WOW!!! We just witnessed history💯UNBELIEVABLE!🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> —@De6rasse

WERE GOING TO THE FINALS!!!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WETHENORTH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WETHENORTH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaptorsNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaptorsNation</a> —@gabby_daleman

Politicians

History made! <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a>, it’s time to bring that championship to Canada! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> —@JustinTrudeau

The <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> made history tonight! So proud of our team, the fans and this great city. Bring on the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Warriors</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tc5yu4OpHo">https://t.co/Tc5yu4OpHo</a> —@JohnTory

Mascots

<a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> fans!! It took 24 years to be able to say this to you but you ALL deserve this!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFINALS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFINALS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/s70TuooNfH">pic.twitter.com/s70TuooNfH</a> —@the_raptor

A veritable who's who at Game 6