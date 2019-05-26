What people are saying about the 1st Raptors NBA Finals appearance
Toronto becomes 1st Canadian team to reach championship series
Many Canadian basketball fans woke up on Sunday morning wondering if it was all a dream.
We can assure you that the Toronto Raptors actually did win Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and they booked the franchise's first-ever spot in the NBA Finals.
While you were busy celebrating, or asleep, countless people shared their thoughts on the historic occasion; some sweet, some salty, but all entertaining.
We've compiled the reactions into some handy categories for your enjoyment as you await Game 1 between the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the Raptors on Thursday in Toronto.
The pundits
Charles Barkley says Toronto Raptors over Warriors <a href="https://t.co/TjrhTEs7vA">pic.twitter.com/TjrhTEs7vA</a>—@TheRenderSports
Good luck to No. 2 against the real MVP of the playoffs, Steph Curry, who scored 23 in the 4th quarter of the closeout game at Houston, in what was actually the NBA Finals.—@RealSkipBayless
Former Raptors
Congrats to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> on making the Finals—@CharlesOakley34
Kawhi.—@JalenRose
Prominent Torontonians
This is our city, this is our time. From the days of watching you at Sky Dome till now... <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> till the death!!!!!!!!!!!—@KardinalO
Shout to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> man. Amazing amazing. City is on fire. Keep going! 🇨🇦—@MStrooo6
“Second floor at Scotia gettin’ shoulder rubs” <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> <a href="https://t.co/g1yOPlHAXl">pic.twitter.com/g1yOPlHAXl</a>—@43_Kadri
Canadian Olympians
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦—@KayNurse11
WOW!!! We just witnessed history💯UNBELIEVABLE!🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a>—@De6rasse
WERE GOING TO THE FINALS!!!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WETHENORTH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WETHENORTH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaptorsNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaptorsNation</a>—@gabby_daleman
Politicians
History made! <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a>, it’s time to bring that championship to Canada! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a>—@JustinTrudeau
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> made history tonight! So proud of our team, the fans and this great city. Bring on the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Warriors</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tc5yu4OpHo">https://t.co/Tc5yu4OpHo</a>—@JohnTory
Mascots
<a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> fans!! It took 24 years to be able to say this to you but you ALL deserve this!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFINALS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFINALS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/s70TuooNfH">pic.twitter.com/s70TuooNfH</a>—@the_raptor
A veritable who's who at Game 6
Got the homies in the house. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/75n3mIuXJ3">pic.twitter.com/75n3mIuXJ3</a>—@Raptors
