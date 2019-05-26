Skip to Main Content
What people are saying about the 1st Raptors NBA Finals appearance

Many Canadian basketball fans woke up on Sunday wondering if it was all a dream. We can assure you that the Toronto Raptors actually did win Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and they booked the franchise's first-ever spot in the NBA Finals. Here's what people had to say about it.

Toronto becomes 1st Canadian team to reach championship series

CBC Sports ·
Rapper Drake celebrates with Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors after the team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday in Toronto. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

While you were busy celebrating, or asleep, countless people shared their thoughts on the historic occasion; some sweet, some salty, but all entertaining.

We've compiled the reactions into some handy categories for your enjoyment as you await Game 1 between the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the Raptors on Thursday in Toronto.

The pundits

Former Raptors

Prominent Torontonians

Canadian Olympians

Politicians

Mascots

A veritable who's who at Game 6

