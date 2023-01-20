Raptors fall short against Timberwolves despite season-high 29 points from Barnes

D'Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards had 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the visiting Toronto Raptors 128-126 on Thursday night.

Kyle Anderson added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which was down Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers and playing the second game of a back-to-back after a fourth-quarter collapse a night earlier in Denver.

The Timberwolves erased a 14-point deficit midway through the fourth with a defensive effort not typically seen from Minnesota, particularly without Gobert making an impact down low. Toronto scored just seven points in the final 9:46.

Scottie Barnes had 12 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth for Toronto, which had won four of six. Fred VanVleet added 25 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. Toronto scored 62 points in the paint without Gobert to protect the rim and added 23 fast-break points.

Edwards, who was 4 of 12 from the field through three quarters, tied the game at 124 with 3:56 left. Anderson's runner in the lane gave Minnesota its first lead since 4:42 remaining in the first, and Russell added a pair of free throws.

WATCH | Russell leads Timberwolves past Raptors:

O.G. Anunoby's three-point attempt with 0.4 seconds remaining was off the mark. The Timberwolves outscored Toronto 23-7 over the final 9:46.

VanVleet continued his strong run, taking advantage of Gobert's absence down low by continually going inside. He was also 4 of 6 from 3-point territory.

VanVleet had scored at least 33 points in each of the previous two games. He scored or assisted on Toronto's final 16 points of the first half

The Raptors host Boston on Saturday.