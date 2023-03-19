VanVleet, Siakam combine for 55 points as Raptors rout Timberwolves for 3rd straight win
Toronto extends season-high home winning streak to 7 with 122-107 victory
Fred VanVleet scored 28 to help power the Raptors past the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 122-107 on Saturday for Toronto's third-straight win.
The Raptors extended their season-high home winning streak to seven.
Siakam scored 27, pulled down 10 rebounds and added six assists. Poeltl had 14 points, 12 in the first quarter alone, and 11 boards.
Naz Reid scored 22 off the bench for Minnesota (35-37), which lost its third game in a row. Jaden McDaniels added 18.
Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is from Toronto, scored four.
WATCH | Massive dunks by Anunoby, Barnes help lead Raptors past Timberwolves:
VanVleet got off to a hot start, scoring 15 in the first quarter, including drilling a three-pointer with 4:58 left in the frame to put Toronto up by four. He and Poeltl were a potent perimeter-paint threat, combining for 27 points to help the Raptors to a 32-26 lead in the first frame.
Poeltl scored a season-high 12 points in the quarter. His previous high for a single quarter was 10 on March 2 against the Washington Wizards.
OG Anunoby got off a buzzer-beating three-pointer to bring the sold-out crowd of 19,800 to their feet and give the Raptors a 66-58 lead at the intermission.
Kyle Anderson's jumper early in the third quarter pulled Minnesota to within two. After exchanging several field goals, McDaniels drilled a three-pointer to bring the visitors to within one.
A driving Reid layup with 4:16 left in the third gave the Timberwolves a lead — albeit by just a point — for the first time since 6:13 into the game.
The lead swung back and forth between Toronto and Minnesota for the rest of the third quarter.
Scottie Barnes made a layup two minutes into the fourth, forcing Minnesota to take a timeout with the Raptors holding a 13-point lead.
Toronto didn't look back after that, continuing to press every time Minnesota scored. A two-handed Poeltl jam, his first points since the opening quarter, followed by a Trent three-pointer gave the Raptors a 19-point lead and sent dozens of fans to the exits.
It also prompted Toronto head coach Nick Nurse to put out some of his depth players, including Joe Wieskamp who had already played earlier in the day for Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate.
Raptors rookie centre Christian Koloko fractured his nose late in Thursday's 128-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Koloko was listed as questionable before Saturday's game but played nine minutes with a protective mask on.
"We just totally put all those questionable guys as 'in,"' said Nurse before the game.
The Raptors travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Sunday night.
