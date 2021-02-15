Timberwolves hold off late Raptors rally for rare win
Lowry led Toronto with 24 points
Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and the Minnesoa Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who shot 69 per cent in the second half.
The Raptors had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds after Beasley stepped out of bounds with 12.1 seconds left for Minnesota's eighth turnover of the fourth quarter. But, Pascal Siakam missed a layup that was contested by 6-foot-10 Jaden McDaniels. Jordan McLaughlin clinched the victory with two free throws with 3.7 seconds left.
Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell added 22 points apiece. Siakam finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which was coming off a 4-2 road trip.
Edwards converted three layups in a 17-2 run that put the Timberwolves up 91-79 late in the third quarter. Minnesota shot 15 for 20 in the third quarter.
VanVleet scored 19 points in the first half, including nine straight points that lifted the Raptors to a five-point lead late in the second quarter.
