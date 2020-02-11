Raptors' Lowry set to return, Ibaka out with illness vs. Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is expected to play Monday against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, but big man Serge Ibaka is sidelined with flu-like symptoms.

Lowry suffered whiplash on Friday night in Indiana when his head slammed into the back of Ibaka, and he missed Toronto's 119-118 win Saturday over Brooklyn.

The Raptors have been hit hard by injuries this season, with seven key players — Lowry, Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam Patrick McCaw and Fred VanVleet — all missing more than 10 games.

The Raptors took a franchise-record and league-best 14-game winning streak into Monday's game.

Ibaka has been excellent for Toronto in this stretch. He's averaging 15.9 points and eight rebounds a night.