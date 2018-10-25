Raptors beat Wolves to match franchise-best start at 5-0

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points to help the Toronto Raptors improve to 5-0 with a 112-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, matching their best-ever start to a season.

Toronto also won five straight to open the 2015-16 campaign. The Raptors can tie the franchise record for consecutive home victories to start a season (five, set in 2014-15 and 2003-04) on Friday when they host Dallas.

It was Toronto's 15th straight home victory over Minnesota — a franchise-record for consecutive games against a single opponent at home. Toronto has not lost at home to the Timberwolves since Jan. 21, 2004.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry had his third-straight double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

Raptors big men Serge Ibaka (15) and Jonas Valanciunas (16) combined for 31 points. Valanciunas, a seven-footer, hit two three-pointers on the night to the delight of the sellout crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena.

Jimmy Butler had 23 points to lead the Timberwolves (2-3), who were without injured Canadian Andrew Wiggins.