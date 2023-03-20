Antetokounmpo's triple-double helps Bucks deny Raptors' 4th straight win
VanVleet posts 23 points, Anunoby adds 22 for Toronto in 118-111 road loss
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton's free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.
A dunk by Jakob Poeltl brought Toronto within 110-107, but Lopez scored underneath and Jrue Holiday hit two free throws to make it 114-107 with 1:29 remaining.
WATCH l Lopez scores 26 points as Bucks edge Raptors:
Fred VanVleet had 23 points and O.G. Anunoby added 22 for the Raptors, who had won their three previous games. Toronto missed a chance to move into eighth in the East Conference ahead of Atlanta, which lost to San Antonio 126-118.
The Bucks hit seven of their 16 3-pointers in the first period en route to a 33-29 lead.
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes exited in the second quarter with a left wrist injury and did not return.
