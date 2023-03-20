Content
Antetokounmpo's triple-double helps Bucks deny Raptors' 4th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

VanVleet posts 23 points, Anunoby adds 22 for Toronto in 118-111 road loss

A basketball player holds the ball with both of his hands as he goes to a basket while battling the defensive effort of an opposition player seen in his right side.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, scored 22 points, added 10 assists and 12 rebounds in a 118-111 victory over the visiting Raptors on Sunday. (Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports)

Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bobby Portis had 14 as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 51-20. Antetokounmpo had his 33rd career triple-double.

Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton's free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.

A dunk by Jakob Poeltl brought Toronto within 110-107, but Lopez scored underneath and Jrue Holiday hit two free throws to make it 114-107 with 1:29 remaining.

Fred VanVleet had 23 points and O.G. Anunoby added 22 for the Raptors, who had won their three previous games. Toronto missed a chance to move into eighth in the East Conference ahead of Atlanta, which lost to San Antonio 126-118.

Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Raptors up 83-76 with just under 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Toronto led 95-89 entering the final period.

The Bucks hit seven of their 16 3-pointers in the first period en route to a 33-29 lead.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes exited in the second quarter with a left wrist injury and did not return.

