Raptors overcome horrible start before falling in OT to Bucks
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 30 points, season-high 21 rebounds, 10 assists
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double of 30 points, a season-high 21 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 104-101 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors, who nearly overcame the worst first quarter by any team in the NBA in seven years.
Brook Lopez hauled down 19 boards for the Bucks (25-13).
A final few thrilling minutes of regulation saw the Raptors flip the switch on an otherwise horrible night. They trailed by 21 points with 3:50 to play, but Barnes' basket with 25.1 seconds to play pulled them to within 97-94. And then, with the fans on their feet, Trent hit another long bomb with 0.8 on the clock, to tie the game 97-97 and send it into overtime.
Barnes scored both of Toronto's baskets in the extra period, before Grayson Allen hit a three-pointer with 11.1 seconds to seal the victory. VanVleet's last-ditch three clanged off the rim.
The Raptors had hoped to tip off a key six-game homestand with a victory. Last season, they reeled off a five-game win streak after the new year that proved to be a season turning point.
Not so on Wednesday. The Raptors missed their first 15 shots of the game, prompting a smattering of boos before the game was even five minutes old. VanVleet's running layup that ended the drought with 4:36 left in the first quarter earned loud applause from the Scotiabank Arena crowd.
The Raptors shot a mind-numbing 2-for-23 in the first quarter for 8.7 per cent, the worst shooting percentage in the first quarter by any team since Toronto shot just 5.3 per cent versus Golden State in 2015.
The Raptors trailed by as many as 11 points in the second, but an 18-8 run pulled them to within a point and Toronto went into the halftime break down 39-38.
Chris Boucher's cutting dunk with 43 seconds left in the third quarter was one of the highlights of a barely better third quarter, and pulled Toronto to within 65-61 with one frame to play.
The Raptors looked destined for an ugly loss when MarJon Beauchamp dished the ball to Lopez for his second consecutive dunk, putting the Bucks up 90-69 with 3:50 to play and sending dozens of disgruntled fans to the exits.
Head Coach Nick Nurse (346) passed Sam Mitchell (345) for second on Toronto's all-time games coached list. Dwane Casey is the franchise leader, coaching 397 Raptors regular-season games.
The Raptors host the Knicks on Friday.
