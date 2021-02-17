VanVleet carries Raptors to victory over Bucks after Lowry leaves with injury
Younger guard scores 33 points to pick Toronto up after veteran hurts ankle
Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors withstood the loss of Kyle Lowry to beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 124-113 on Tuesday night.
"He hit it a couple of times, once in the first half and then once in the second," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "They're going to evaluate it thoroughly here tonight and we should know more here tomorrow."
Even with Lowry out of the game, the Raptors never fell behind in the second half.
"Any time a guy goes down, it's that next-man-up mentality that we've always had here," VanVleet said. "Something I've tried to continue to do is increase my level of play when he's out. I thought the entire team just picked it up a notch when he went down. That's what you like to see."
WATCH | Raptors roll past Bucks for much-needed win:
Milwaukee lost its fourth straight despite getting 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks hadn't dropped four in a row since the 2019 Eastern Conference finals against Toronto, when they blew a 2-0 lead and lost the series in six games.
Antetokounmpo nearly recorded his second straight triple-double. The two-time reigning MVP had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists Sunday in a 114-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"You've just got to go to work the next day," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We've got to look at the film. We've got to go to practice. We've got to see where we can get better. Nobody's happy with the result. Nobody feels good about it."
Siakam added 13 rebounds and six assists. VanVleet had a team-high seven assists.
The Bucks were playing the first of eight straight home games after ending a six-game road trip. This prolonged homestand also gives the Bucks the chance to play in front of spectators at Fiserv Forum for the first time this season.
Tuesday's game featured only about 250 invited guests and family members of players in an arena that seats over 17,000.
WATCH | Lowry exits game with ankle injury:
But the return home couldn't end the Bucks' slide.
Milwaukee trailed 112-103 and then scored six straight points before Donte DiVincenzo missed a potential tying corner 3-pointer with 5:08 remaining. The Raptors answered with seven straight points and stayed in front by at least six the rest of the way.
OG Anunoby returned to action after missing 10 games with a strained left calf and had 13 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. Chris Boucher scored 14 points and Norman Powell had 11.
Pat Connaughton had a season-high 20 points and Bobby Portis scored 16 for the Bucks. DiVincenzo had 12 points and eight assists but shot just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.