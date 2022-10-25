Barnes-less Raptors rally in final frame to take down Heat
Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put Toronto up by six with 22.6 seconds left. Precious Achiuwa grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds for the Raptors, the most ever by a Toronto reserve.
Toronto outscored Miami 27-14 in the fourth quarter, getting five 3's in the final 12 minutes. The Raptors outscored the Heat 42-24 from 3-point range.
Toronto's first four games of the season: a three-point win, a four-point loss, a three-point loss and a now an eight-point victory. Those were all against teams that expect to be Eastern Conference contenders — Cleveland, Brooklyn, Miami — and now the Raptors are to start a two-game set against Philadelphia.
Total score through those games: Toronto 420, Opponents 416.
"The East is not for the faint-hearted," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
"We don't have any issues with how the league viewed it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Siakam started alongside Koloko for Toronto, the first time in NBA history that two players born in Cameroon started for the same team in the same game.
