Raptors lose young star Barnes to ankle injury in chippy loss to Heat
Toronto's Koloko, Miami's Martin ejected in 3rd quarter
A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season.
The teams will meet again Monday night in Miami.
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was shaken up twice in the first half; first he banged his left shoulder, then sprained his right ankle through the second quarter and was ruled out. More tests are expected, and he's not likely to play Monday.
WATCH | Barnes exits with injury:
Miami's Kyle Lowry had 17 points against his former club, Tyler Herro had 14 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for the Heat — who wasted much of a 24-point lead before hanging on.
"When the result ends like this, I love all of the emotions and experiences," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
The Heat saw a 24-point lead cut to six early in the fourth, with Toronto getting on a huge roll after a scuffle — which spilled into a row of baseline seats — seemed to inspire the Raptors.
Toronto's Christian Koloko and Miami's Caleb Martin were both ejected with 7:46 left in the third quarter. They were jostling for a rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Siakam, and Martin was whistled for a foul. Koloko wound up on the floor, and Martin stepped toward him as the Raptors' rookie quickly bounced to his feet.
In a flash, they were tangled, Martin appearing to drive Koloko into a row of seats that toppled backward. Players from both teams quickly rushed to that spot, which was just a couple of feet in front of the Heat bench. The game was stopped for several minutes while referees reviewed the play and crews used towels to mop up the area.
WATCH | Ejections handed out to Koloko, Martin:
"There was a lot of plays leading up to it," Martin said. "It was a chippy game."
Said Koloko: "I just stood up for myself and I get ejected. That's what happened."
Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he expects the NBA to take a longer look at what happened.
Miami led 81-59 at the time; the Raptors outscored the Heat 17-2 over the next 5:11, and Toronto didn't go away.
Siakam's basket with 1:04 left got Toronto to 109-103, but Lowry drove the lane and scored on the ensuing possession to help ensure that Miami would escape.
