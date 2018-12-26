Raptors storm back to beat Heat with huge 2nd half
Leonard pours in 30, Green sinks late 3-pointer to seal win
Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Danny Green's three-pointer with 22.7 seconds left put Toronto ahead for good and the Raptors improved the NBA's best record to 26-10 by topping the Miami Heat 106-104 on Wednesday night.
Winslow scored 21 points for Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Josh Richardson scored 17 and Hassan Whiteside scored 16 for Miami, which was 6 for 12 from the foul line — while Toronto was 19 for 23.
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson each scored 12 for the Heat, while Wade had 10. Pascal Siakam added 10 for the Raptors.
Winslow's layup with 35.2 seconds left put Miami up by one, and on the next Toronto possession Green found himself wide-open in the right corner — nearly the identical spot from where Ray Allen hit a three-pointer to deny Green and Leonard the 2013 NBA title when they were with San Antonio.
Green connected, the Raptors got the game's last stop and escaped to move to 7-0 against the Southeast Division this season.
Miami led 58-44 at the half and extended the lead to 17 early in the third quarter, before Toronto went to a zone — the defense that the Heat have been using so well of late — and the game changed. VanVleet made three 3s and had 11 points while Leonard added 10 in what became a 31-12 run over the last 8:10 of the quarter by the Raptors, and they took an 81-79 lead into the fourth.
Winslow made a wild layup for a 99-93 lead that came after an 8-0 Miami run — and the Raptors needed about a minute to respond with a lead-taking 8-0 run of their own. VanVleet connected on a three, Siakam added a three-point play and Leonard drew a blocking call against Winslow that the Heat didn't like with 1:19 left that he turned into a pair of free throws and a 101-99 Toronto edge.
