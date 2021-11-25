Trent Jr. powers rally as Raptors negate 14-point deficit to overcome Grizzlies
Toronto guard scores 17 points in final frame, VanVleet adds 23
Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 23 points and nine assists. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 20 points each, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke added 16 points apiece.
Memphis squandered a 12-point halftime lead, first on the scoring of Achiuwa, then on Trent's spree in the fourth.
WATCH | Raptors come back to beat Grizzlies:
Toronto used a third-quarter rush, fuelled by Achiuwa hitting his first four shots in the quarter, getting the Raptors back in the game. Achiuwa had 17 points in the frame as Toronto outscored Memphis 32-21 in the quarter.
Memphis shot well throughout the first half but was hampered by ill-timed turnovers that kept the Grizzlies from building the lead beyond 14. Still, Memphis' momentum established a 71-59 at the break with four players scoring at least 13 points.
Barnes already had 15 for Toronto.
WATCH | Barnes beats 1st quarter buzzer with half-court toss:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?