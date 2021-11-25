Skip to Main Content
NBA·New

Trent Jr. powers rally as Raptors negate 14-point deficit to overcome Grizzlies

Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night.

Toronto guard scores 17 points in final frame, VanVleet adds 23

Clay Bailey · The Associated Press ·
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) scored 17 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter during a 126-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. (Brandon Dill/The Associated Press)

Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night.

Fred VanVleet scored 23 points, and Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and Scott Barnes added 17 each. Barnes had nine rebounds.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 23 points and nine assists. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 20 points each, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke added 16 points apiece.

Memphis squandered a 12-point halftime lead, first on the scoring of Achiuwa, then on Trent's spree in the fourth.

WATCH | Raptors come back to beat Grizzlies:

Trent Jr., VanVleet lead Raptors past Grizzlies

50 minutes ago
1:01
Toronto defeats Memphis 126-113, Gart Trent Jr. scores game-high 23 points and Fred VanVleet adds 23 points. 1:01

Toronto used a third-quarter rush, fuelled by Achiuwa hitting his first four shots in the quarter, getting the Raptors back in the game. Achiuwa had 17 points in the frame as Toronto outscored Memphis 32-21 in the quarter.

That cut the Memphis advantage to 92-91 entering the fourth. That's when Trent started connecting, hitting five of his eight shots in the fourth, including all three 3-pointers as the Raptors pulled away at the end.

Memphis shot well throughout the first half but was hampered by ill-timed turnovers that kept the Grizzlies from building the lead beyond 14. Still, Memphis' momentum established a 71-59 at the break with four players scoring at least 13 points.

Barnes already had 15 for Toronto.

WATCH | Barnes beats 1st quarter buzzer with half-court toss:

Raptors' Scottie Barnes drains half-court buzzer-beater against Grizzlies

3 hours ago
0:31
Toronto rooke Scottie Barnes hits a 3-pointer from half court as the first quarter expires. 0:31
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now