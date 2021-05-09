Raptors on brink of elimination following loss to Grizzlies

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points apiece in a 109-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday that left the Toronto Raptors on the brink of elimination.

Malachi Flynn added 15 points in his 10th start for the Raptors (27-41), who used a franchise-record 34th different starting lineup on the season. Yuta Watanabe chipped in with 11 points, while Khem Birch had 10.

Former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr., had 20 points to top the Grizzlies (31-30).

In a tough season that saw the displaced Raptors nose-dive down the standings with one win in March amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Toronto came into Saturday's game still alive for a spot in the play-in tournament by a sliver — a place coach Nick Nurse called the "last-chance saloon."

The Raptors began the night 12th in the Eastern Conference and four games behind Washington for the 10th and final play-in spot.

However, the Raptors, who have four games to go, have said their goal down the stretch is to evaluate and develop, and so starters Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet (dressed in the coaching attire of a black Raptors golf shirt) and OG Anunoby sat out the game either for rest or injury maintenance.

