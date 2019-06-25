Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri speaks to media
The future of star Kawhi Leonard is on the mind of millions of Toronto Raptors fans as team president Masai Ujiri meets with media at 11 a.m. ET.
Fresh off his team capturing its first NBA championship, Ujiri must now deal with the future of star Kawhi Leonard, who is expected to become a free agent this weekend.