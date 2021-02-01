Siakam returns Raptors to winnings ways with 30-point night against Magic
Kyle Lowry chips in 12 points, 14 assists as Toronto snaps 3-game skid
Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 115-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.
Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 14 assists, and Aaron Baynes added eight points and 16 rebounds for the Raptors, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Rookie Cole Anthony led Orlando with 16 points. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost 11 of 13.
Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury after scoring 14 points.
WATCH | Siakam's 30 points lifts Raptors past Magic:
Orlando shot 40 per cent for the game and the Magic's only lead came at 3-2 after a 3-pointer by Gordon.
The Raptors led 58-44 after a first half in which Orlando shot 36% and Vucevic scored only three points.
A couple of 3-pointers by Terence Davis helped Toronto stretch the lead to 16 points in the third quarter. Davis scored 12 points in his second start of the season.
Anthony and Vucevic did most of the scoring on a modest run that helped Orlando cut the gap to eight early in the fourth quarter, but the Magic got no closer.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob, Jevohn Shepherd reassess Raptors:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.