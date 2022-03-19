Skip to Main Content
NBA

Career night from Barnes not enough as Lakers beat Raptors in OT

LeBron James scored 36 points to spoil a career-high 31 points and 17 rebounds from Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-123 overtime win that halted the home team's five-game winning streak on Friday.

Tim Wharnsby · The Canadian Press ·
Los Angeles star LeBron James, left, helped spoil a career-high night for Raptors' Scottie Barnes, right, on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. (Cole Bruston/Getty Images)

Avery Bradley drilled in a 23-foot jumper with 32.1 seconds remaining in extra time and two late foul shots for the Lakers victory that ended their three-game losing streak.

Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. hit a 26-foot three-point jumper with 25.7 seconds remaining. But after two missed three-pointers from James and Russell Westbrook, the latter intercepted a pass from Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa and hit a three-pointer with 0.4 on the clock to extend the game to overtime.

Five Raptors hit double figures in scoring. Trent Jr. had 23, Fred VanVleet checked in with 20 points, followed by Achiuwa's 18. Pascal Siakam chipped in 17 points.

In a back-and-forth game that featured 24 lead changes and was tied 16 times, Trent tied the affair at 105-105 with a layup with 4:15 remaining.

Barnes then put the Raptors in front by two points with a crowd-pleasing dunk with 3:03 left.

