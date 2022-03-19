Career night from Barnes not enough as Lakers beat Raptors in OT
Toronto rookie scores career-high 31 as Toronto's win streak ends at 5 games
LeBron James scored 36 points to spoil a career-high 31 points and 17 rebounds from Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-123 overtime win that halted the home team's five-game winning streak on Friday.
Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. hit a 26-foot three-point jumper with 25.7 seconds remaining. But after two missed three-pointers from James and Russell Westbrook, the latter intercepted a pass from Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa and hit a three-pointer with 0.4 on the clock to extend the game to overtime.
Five Raptors hit double figures in scoring. Trent Jr. had 23, Fred VanVleet checked in with 20 points, followed by Achiuwa's 18. Pascal Siakam chipped in 17 points.
In a back-and-forth game that featured 24 lead changes and was tied 16 times, Trent tied the affair at 105-105 with a layup with 4:15 remaining.
Barnes then put the Raptors in front by two points with a crowd-pleasing dunk with 3:03 left.
WATCH l Lakers down Raptors after Westbrook's late 3-pointer sends game to OT:
