Career night from Barnes not enough as Lakers beat Raptors in OT

LeBron James scored 36 points to spoil a career-high 31 points and 17 rebounds from Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-123 overtime win that halted the home team's five-game winning streak on Friday.

Avery Bradley drilled in a 23-foot jumper with 32.1 seconds remaining in extra time and two late foul shots for the Lakers victory that ended their three-game losing streak.

Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. hit a 26-foot three-point jumper with 25.7 seconds remaining. But after two missed three-pointers from James and Russell Westbrook, the latter intercepted a pass from Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa and hit a three-pointer with 0.4 on the clock to extend the game to overtime.

WATCH l Raptors' Barnes delivers big performance in loss against Lakers: Raptors' Scottie Barnes has career night in loss to Lakers Duration 0:47 Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes records a career-high 31 points and 17 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers. 0:47

Five Raptors hit double figures in scoring. Trent Jr. had 23, Fred VanVleet checked in with 20 points, followed by Achiuwa's 18. Pascal Siakam chipped in 17 points.

In a back-and-forth game that featured 24 lead changes and was tied 16 times, Trent tied the affair at 105-105 with a layup with 4:15 remaining.

Barnes then put the Raptors in front by two points with a crowd-pleasing dunk with 3:03 left.

WATCH l Lakers down Raptors after Westbrook's late 3-pointer sends game to OT: