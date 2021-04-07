Lakers build big lead early to cruise past Raptors
Los Angeles outscores Toronto 68-42 in opening half
The Los Angeles Lakers built a 34-point lead in the first 20 minutes and cruised to a 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
Talen Horton-Tucker led seven Lakers in double figures with 17 points. Markieff Morris scored 15 before leaving the game with five fouls in the third quarter.
Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto after hitting just 2 of 11 shots in the first half.
The Lakers' Montrezl Harrell and Toronto's OG Anunoby were ejected with 2:24 left in the first quarter after Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby's layup attempt. Several players, including Harrell, were involved in an altercation after Schroder and Anunoby squared off.
WATCH | Lakers roll over Raptors in 1st half:
The ejections were determined by a video review of the incident. The Lakers led 34-20 at the time.
The Lakers converted 13 of their first 18 3-point attempts and led 66-32 after Morris scored seven straight points late in the second quarter.
Los Angeles shot 60% overall in the first half and had a 29-13 rebounding advantage to lead 68-42 at the break.
WATCH | Anunoby, Harrell get ejected after altercation:
