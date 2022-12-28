Content
Ex-Raptors Leonard, Powell lead Clippers to comfortable victory in Toronto

Norm Powell and Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 124-113 win over their former team, the Toronto Raptors, on Tuesday.

Fans give standing ovation for Powell, making his 1st trip to Toronto since 2021 trade

Tim Wharnsby · The Canadian Press ·
A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball while defended by a player in a white jersey.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell dribbles the ball during a 124-113 victory over the Raptors in Toronto on Tuesday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Paul George and Ivica Zubac scored 23 points each to lead the visitors who stopped the Raptors' (15-19) win streak at two games and spoiled a 36-point effort from Pascal Siakam.

Powell and Leonard were vital players in the Raptors' successful championship run four years ago. This was Leonard's second game in Toronto with the Clippers (21-15) since the title.

Powell returned to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since he was traded to Portland Trail Blazers in March 2021 in a deal that brought Gary Trent Jr. to the Raptors.

Powell received a standing ovation when honoured by the home team with a video scoreboard tribute during a first-quarter timeout.

Trent scored 20, while Scottie Barnes was good for a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds.

After hitting a season-high 19 three-point jumpers in their win in Cleveland last Friday, the Raptors managed only six with 23 attempts against Los Angeles.

The Clippers pulled away in the third quarter, leading by as much as 18 points but settled for a 97-82 lead.

The Raptors chipped away at the Clippers' lead, pulling to within 13 points with 5:23 remaining. But Los Angeles dug in to finish off their opponents.

The Clippers enjoyed a 60-56 advantage at halftime in a back-and-forth opening two quarters that saw the game tied seven times and 13 lead changes.

George continued his fine play. He checked in with 32 points in the Clippers' 142-131 overtime win in Detroit against the Pistons on Monday and poured in 15 more points in the first half and 21 in total.

Leading the way for the Raptors, who enjoyed a 29-27 lead after the first quarter, was Trent with 14 first-half points, two better than O.G. Anunoby.

