Raptors upend Clippers as Ibaka posts 6th straight double-double

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points to lift the Toronto Raptors over the Los Angeles Clippers 121-103 on Sunday, and Canadian rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the most of his pro debut back home.

Serge Ibaka had 16 points, Pascal Siakam and C.J. Miles had 15 apiece, and Delon Wright chipped in with 14 points for the Raptors (38-16), who were missing Kyle Lowry (sore lower back).

Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points to top the Clippers, (29-25) who were playing the second night of back-to-backs.

Lowry had missed six straight games with back soreness at the end of December, but had played every game since his return to the lineup on Jan. 6. The Raptors are 8-4 without their 32-year-old point guard, but didn't need him on Sunday against a weary opponent.

The Clippers had played less than 24 hours earlier in Detroit, overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the Pistons 111-101. Coach Doc Rivers wasn't thrilled with the quick turnaround.

"I don't complain a lot about scheduling, but this is ridiculous," Rivers said. "We knew it would be as soon as we saw it. 5 p.m. we started last night. I think the league forgets; it's not 24 hours from the time the game starts, it's 24 from when the game finishes.