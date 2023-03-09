Kawhi Leonard's double-double leads Clippers past Raptors
Toronto suffers consecutive losses for 1st time since Feb. 1
Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Paul George had 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers broke away in the second half to beat the visiting Toronto Raptors 108-100 on Wednesday night.
Leonard also had season-high 12 rebounds against the team he helped lead to the NBA title in 2019.
Ivica Zubac added 17 points for the Clippers. They have won two straight after a five-game losing streak. Los Angeles had a 60-42 advantage in the paint along with 20-10 edge in fast-break points.
Leonard had 17 points in the first half, but saved his best play for the fourth quarter with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl to make it 100-85 with 5:17 remaining.
WATCH | Leonard shines against Raptors with vicious dunks:
The Raptors responded with an 15-4 surge to get to 104-100 in the final minute before Zubac's dunk pushed it back to six.
Raptors guard Will Barton missed the game due to non-COVID illness.
Toronto next faces the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday night.
