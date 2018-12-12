Lowry bounces back as Raptors hand Clippers worst loss of season
Toronto point guard has 20 points in huge victory in Los Angeles
Serge Ibaka had 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors cruised past the Los Angeles Clippers 123-99 on Tuesday night without injured Kawhi Leonard.
Kyle Lowry added 21 points, making four of the Raptors' 14 3-pointers.
Leonard sat out with a bruised right hip that he hurt against Milwaukee last Sunday. Toronto's leading scorer with 26.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game is day-to-day.
The Clippers endured their biggest loss of the season against the NBA's best team (22-7).
Toronto shot 52 percent from the floor, had 34 assists and outscored the Clippers 28-4 in fast-break points.
Fred VanVleet had a career-high 14 assists starting in place of Leonard.
With leading scorer Tobias Harris held to 10 points — about half his 21.4 average — the Clippers were led by a pair of reserves.
Boban Marjanovic had 18 points and Tyrone Wallace added 15. Their fourth loss in six games dropped them into a tie for second with the Lakers at 17-10 in the Pacific Division.
The Raptors extended their lead in the third quarter, using an early 10-0 run followed by five consecutive 3-pointers to go into the fourth ahead 103-74. Lowry hit three of the 3s and Delon Wright had two.
Ibaka had back-to-back monster dunks before the 3-point onslaught began, drawing cheers on Canada Night at Staples Center.
Both teams played their reserves in the fourth, but the Clippers were too far behind to make a serious dent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.