Skip to Main Content
Raptors kneel for U.S., Canadian anthems ahead of tip-off against Lakers
NBA·Updated

Raptors kneel for U.S., Canadian anthems ahead of tip-off against Lakers

The Toronto Raptors kneeled for both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems ahead of their first real game in nearly five months Saturday.

Players linked arms in a line behind the words 'Black Lives Matter'

The Canadian Press ·
Members of the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers kneeled during the U.S. and Canadian national anthems before their game on Saturday. (Ashley Landis/The Associated Press)

The Toronto Raptors kneeled for both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems ahead of their first real game in nearly five months Saturday.

Linking arms in a line behind the words "Black Lives Matter" on the court, the Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers kneeled for The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Raptors changed knees for O Canada, a powerful message of unison.

Toronto faced the Lakers in their first of eight seeding games as the NBA resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown.

WATCH | Raptors, Lakers kneel for national anthems:

Before tipping off to resume the NBA season, the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers linked arms and took a knee in protest of racial injustice. 1:27

Raptors coach Nick Nurse had said the previous day that his team would treat the two anthems as "one long song," noting that Canada has issues with police brutality it needs to work on also.

"This isn't about countries, this isn't about the borders, to me it's about continuing to shine the light on that we need to do better in [the] police brutality area, we need to do better in the systemic racism area," Nurse said. "That's not just Canada, America, that's a lot of places, so we treat that as one long song tomorrow."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now