On heels of historic comeback, Raptors star Kyle Lowry earns nod as Eastern Conference player of the week
33-year-old led Toronto to franchise record 30-point comeback against Mavs Sunday
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has been named the NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week.
The Philadelphia native had his franchise-best 13th career triple-double in a win in Detroit last Wednesday. The five-time NBA all-star finished the week with a game-high 32 points as the Raptors posted their largest comeback victory in franchise history, erasing a 30-point deficit to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
It marks the sixth time Lowry has earned the honour.
Lowry is the second Raptor to be named an East player of the week this year. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got the nod in the second week of November.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was named West player of the week.
WATCH | Furious 4th quarter rally leads to historic comeback:
