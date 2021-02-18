Kyle Lowry listed as questionable in 2nd game against Bucks with sprained thumb
Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors' game Thursday in Milwaukee with a sprained left thumb.
The Raptors point guard injured his thumb in the first quarter of Tuesday's 124-113 win in Milwaukee but stayed in the game before leaving in the third quarter with a sore left ankle.
Toronto's Yuta Watanabe (ankle) is also questionable.
The Raptors, seventh in the East, are looking for back-to-back victories against the struggling Bucks, who are third.
Toronto's OG Anunoby returned Tuesday after missing 10 games with a calf strain.
