Kyle Lowry breaks Raptors franchise record with 6th all-star game selection

Kyle Lowry continues making his case as the greatest Toronto Raptor ever.

The point guard was selected to his sixth all-star team as a Raptor on Thursday, breaking the previous franchise record of five shared by Vince Carter and Chris Bosh.

Lowry was voted in by coaches as one of seven Eastern Conference reserves. The 33-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season for Toronto, currently second in the East with a 33-14 record.

The all-star announcement came as the Raptors tipped off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in search of their ninth straight win. Lowry will join teammate Pascal Siakam at the all-star game in Chicago on Feb. 16. Siakam is making his first career appearance.

Lowry has scored 20 or more points 19 times and posted seven double-doubles with one triple-double this season.

He became Toronto's all-time leader in assists (3,772) earlier this week, and already had the most three-point field goals (1,327) and steals (790).

Lowry ranks third in games played (533) and fourth in points (9,336) for the Raptors after being acquired in a trade from Houston on July 12, 2012.

WATCH | Lowry sets Raptors' all-time assists record:

Kyle Lowry broke Jose Calderon's franchise assists record in an emotional 130-114 win over Atlanta. 1:54

Joining Lowry as East reserves are Miami's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Indiana's Domantas Sabonis.

Boston's Kemba Walker, Atlanta's Trae Young, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid were voted in as starters earlier alongside Siakam.

In the West, all-star reserves included Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Portland's Damian Lillard, Houston's Russell Westbrook, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City's Chris Paul and New Orleans' Brandon Ingram.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis were joined by the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, as well as Houston's James Harden and Dallas' Luka Doncic as starters.

Antetokounmpo and James will draft their respective teams for the game next Thursday.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse could also be making the trip to Chicago, if the team remains second in the conference through Sunday.

All-star coaching staffs are typically determined by the conference leader, but East-leading Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is ineligible having fulfilled the role last season.

Also on Thursday, the NBA announced changes to its all-star format in honour of the late Kobe Bryant.

Every quarter will be turned into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide which team wins. Scores will be reset — back to 0-0 — at the start of the second and third quarters, then restored to begin the fourth quarter.

That's where the tribute to Bryant and the No. 24 jersey he wore for the last decade of his NBA career comes into play. The team that wins the game will be the first to reach a target score, determined by the total points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined — plus 24, the obvious nod to Bryant.