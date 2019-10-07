Raptors, Lowry agree to 1-year, $31M US extension: agent
Toronto point guard instrumental to team’s 1st NBA title
The NBA-champion Toronto Raptors have agreed to a one-year, $31-million US extension with Kyle Lowry, the point guard's agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN.
Lowry was in the last year of a three-year, $100-million contract and will earn $33 million this season.
"We are so appreciative of how Masai and Bobby handled every aspect of this negotiation," Bartelstein told ESPN, referring to Raptors president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster.
"Once again, they displayed how they look after their players in a first-class manner, especially someone like Kyle who they recognize has such a legacy with the franchise."
Lowry was a key contributor to the Raptors' 2019 title season. In his seventh campaign with Toronto, the 33-year-old averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists over 65 games.
His numbers were even better these past playoffs, as Lowry averaged 15 points and 6.6 assists in 24 games en route to Toronto's first title, over the Golden State Warriors, despite dealing with a thumb injury.
Lowry still has not been cleared to take part in training camp after off-season thumb surgery.
