Raptors' Leonard pays tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle
Toronto star wrote 'NIP' and 'All Money In' on his shoes in honour of the slain rapper
Kawhi Leonard paid tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle on Monday.
The Raptors star had written "NIP" on his New Balance shoes, and "All Money In" — the name of Hussle's record label.
Hussle was fatally shot on Sunday outside Marathon Clothing, the store he founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighbourhood, police said. He was 33.
Hussle had earned a Grammy nomination for best rap album this year for "Victory Lap," his major-label debut.
Leonard was among numerous celebrities who have mourned Hussle's death. NBA star Steph Curry tweeted "God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!!"
God please cover and restore <a href="https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NipseyHussle</a> right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽—@StephenCurry30
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Hussle and rapper YG released the protest song "FDT," short for "[Expletive] Donald Trump."
