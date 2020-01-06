Raptors' injury woes carry into new year with VanVleet doubtful vs. Trail Blazers
Shooting specialist Matt Thomas likely to return Tuesday after breaking finger
Matt Thomas' frustration might have hit an all-time high during last week's unsightly 84-76 loss in Miami.
The Toronto Raptors launched wide open three-pointers all night. Only six of them fell. And Thomas, a shooting specialist, was on the bench in street clothes, nursing a finger injury to his non-shooting hand.
"Obviously that Miami game was tough," Thomas said Monday. "It's hard to sit out as a shooter when we're struggling like that. That will never happen again … We were getting good looks, it just was one of those nights shots didn't fall."
The good news is Thomas should finally be back in the lineup when the Raptors host the Portland Trail Blazers. The bad news: In the Raptors' revolving door of injuries this season, Fred VanVleet is doubtful with a hamstring injury. He'll join Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell on the sidelines, all key players Toronto could sorely use. There's no definite timeline for their return.
The 25-year-old guard was considered the best shooter outside the NBA when the Raptors signed him in the off-season. Thomas broke a finger however on Nov. 23 versus Altanta and has missed the past 21 games.
Rehab start with Raptors 905
Thomas, who shot 48 per cent from three-point range for Valencia Basket in Spain last season, was expected to play with Raptors 905 — Toronto's G League affiliate — on Monday, and if all went well, be in the Raptors lineup versus Portland (15-22) on Tuesday.
Despite their long injury list, the Raptors (24-12) have managed to hold onto fourth in the Eastern Conference. They're 5-4 since losing Siakam (groin), Gasol (hamstring) and Powell (shoulder). Nurse has said Powell will likely be the first to return. While Gasol was walking without a limp after Monday's practice, Siakam was moving slowly.
"We got hit kind of with the injury bug so far this season," Thomas said. "But it's something that comes with the game. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No other team's going to. They're going to come in here and try to beat us. They don't care what product we have on the court. So, we have to be ready."
Plenty of practice time
Nurse was happy just to be back practising on Monday. Coming off their busiest month of the season in terms of games, it's a rare week with three Raptors practices schedule.
Practice is key to getting organized, Nurse said.
"You've got to get through some stuff, you've got to move positions with some guys because that's what seems to end up happening in the games," Nurse said. "You've just got to run through your basic 5-on-0 stuff and then on top of that you've got to do some of your foundational habit building. When you're never practising, that stuff'll slip, so just basic get in the stance, shot challenge, block out, all those things, set screens, those things need to be reviewed as well."
The Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 114-106 on Nov. 13 in Portland.
