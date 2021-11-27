Skip to Main Content
NBA·Updated

Short-handed Raptors defeated by Sabonis-powered Pacers

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night. Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers.

Toronto missing multiple starters for 2nd consecutive game

Phillip B. Wilson · The Associated Press ·
Forward Domantas Sabonis' 23 points and 18 rebounds lifted the Indiana Pacers past the Toronto Raptors 117-94 in Indianapolis on Friday. (Doug McSchooler/The Associated Press)

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night.

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12.

"We stayed the course and they kind of wore down," LeVert said. "We're together right now, getting better each game."

Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half.

"I thought Martin and Craig were a great tag team tonight," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of his top bench scorers. "Those guys are really important to us."

Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic. "Simply put, Malcolm Brogdon is a guy who does a little bit of everything for us," Carlisle said.

WATCH | Sabonis leads Pacers past Raptors with impressive double-double:

Domantas Sabonis leads Pacers over Raptors

2 hours ago
0:27
Toronto falls to Indiana 114-97, Domantas Sabonis scores team-23 points and records game-high 18 rebounds. 0:27

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four three-pointers. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam each had 17.

"They did a good job of moving the ball and we didn't get to shooters," Siakam said. "We were a step slow."

The Raptors were without two injured starters for a second consecutive game.

"We've played a little up and down, like a young team might," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "We've had a lot of bodies in and out. We've got to solve that."

Martin scored 11 points in the second quarter, including a three-pointer to give the Pacers their largest first-half lead at 64-53 with 1:20 remaining. Indiana led 66-57 at halftime.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now