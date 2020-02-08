Lowry sidelined by whiplash, but Raptors never waver in 13th consecutive win

Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points Friday night, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana Pacers 115-106 for their franchise-record 13th consecutive win.

The Raptors haven't lost since Jan. 15 and beat the Pacers for the second time in three days, winning their first game in Indianapolis in 13 months.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers. Victor Oladipo added 15 points and four assists in his first home start since returning from an injured right knee.

Indiana has lost four straight and three in a row at home.

Toronto took control with a 12-3 run late in the third quarter, using it to grab an 87-78 lead. But, after six-time all-star Kyle Lowry left with what the team called whiplash, the Pacers closed out the quarter by scoring five straight.

Lowry did not return.

Indiana got as close as 101-99 with 6:47 left, but Toronto pulled away with a 12-4 spurt spurt that made it 113-103 with 1:48 to play.