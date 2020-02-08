Skip to Main Content
Lowry sidelined by whiplash, but Raptors never waver in 13th consecutive win
NBA

Lowry sidelined by whiplash, but Raptors never waver in 13th consecutive win

Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points Friday night, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana Pacers 115-106 for their franchise-record 13th consecutive win.

Toronto's all-star guard leaves victory over Indiana in 3rd quarter

Michael Marot · The Associated Press ·
Toronto's Kyle Lowry makes a pass against Indiana's Domantas Sabonis, left, and Myles Turner, right, during the first half of the Raptors' 115-106 win over the Pacers. The all-star guard later left Friday's game with whiplash. (Darron Cummings/The Associated Press)

Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points Friday night, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana Pacers 115-106 for their franchise-record 13th consecutive win.

The Raptors haven't lost since Jan. 15 and beat the Pacers for the second time in three days, winning their first game in Indianapolis in 13 months.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers. Victor Oladipo added 15 points and four assists in his first home start since returning from an injured right knee.

Indiana has lost four straight and three in a row at home.

Toronto took control with a 12-3 run late in the third quarter, using it to grab an 87-78 lead. But, after six-time all-star Kyle Lowry left with what the team called whiplash, the Pacers closed out the quarter by scoring five straight.

Lowry did not return.

Indiana got as close as 101-99 with 6:47 left, but Toronto pulled away with a 12-4 spurt spurt that made it 113-103 with 1:48 to play.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.