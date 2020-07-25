Raptors beat Rockets in 1st game since March NBA shutdown

More than four months after COVID-19 shut down the NBA, the Toronto Raptors picked up where they left off — with a victory.

Serge Ibaka scored 18 points to lead the Raptors to a 94-83 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday in their first scrimmage at Walt Disney World.

Terence Davis added 15 points, while Pascal Siakam had 13, Norm Powell finished with 12, and Kyle Lowry chipped in with 11.

James Harden led Houston with 24 points, while Danuel House Jr., had 18 and Russell Westbrook finished with 10.

The Raptors hadn't played a game in 138 days, a 101-92 victory in Utah that came two days before the NBA shut down March 11 due to COVID-19. When the Raptors scattered for their respective homes to isolate, they were second in the Eastern Conference at 46-18, and had just clinched a playoff spot in a promising season that saw them win a franchise-record 15 games in a row.

On Friday night, in one of the three courts in the NBA's Disney "bubble," the Raptors looked ready to resume their title defence, gathering strength as the game went on.

They trailed 75-74 to start a fourth quarter that was just 10 minutes rather than the regulation 12 to help players adjust to games after their unprecedented four-month layoff.

A Powell three-pointer capped a 7-0 Raptors run that put Toronto up by six with 7:17 to play.

When sharp-shooter Matt Thomas drained a three with just under three minutes to play, it gave the Raptors a 15-point lead and had Ibaka — who sat straddling a video board — celebrating on the sidelines.

The Raptors will have two more scrimmages — Sunday versus Portland and Tuesday against Phoenix — to regain their game legs before they open the eight-game seeding round on Aug. 1 versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Noticeable changes

Their first game in the coronavirus era was a stark reminder of how much the world has changed in less than five months. The stats crew was protected behind a wall of plexiglass. Coaches and players on the bench were spaced out over three rows. They wore masks. The stands were empty. The squeak of sneakers and the hollering of teammates provided the soundtrack.

The NBA is using the restart to amplify messages of racial and social injustice. "Black Lives Matter" was written in bold black letters across the court Friday. Nurse wore Black Lives Matter wristbands. The coach wore a shirt that said "Vote" for his pre-game Zoom conference with reporters.

Once the seeding-round begins, players have the choice to wear messages rather than their names on the backs of their jerseys.

Houston took an early 12-point lead Friday and led 29-22 to start the second.

Powell's layup midway through the second capped an 8-0 run to put Toronto ahead. Lowry banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the teams into the halftime break tied at 49-49.

Marc Gasol, who missed 28 of the Raptors' 64 games this season with a hamstring injury, sat out the game.

The Rockets arrived in Florida without Harden and Westbrook. Harden arrived five days after his teammates citing family issues, while Westbrook had tested positive for the coronavirus and checked into Disney World earlier this week.