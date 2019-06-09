Watch Raptors and Warriors speak after practice day before Game 5

Click the video player above on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch Raptors and Warriors speak live after practice, one day before Game 5.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard says he has not purchased a home in Toronto.

A report surfaced last week that the player, who becomes a free agent next month, had bought a house in the city.

Raptors fans had hoped it was a clue that Leonard planned to re-sign with the Raptors during free agency.

Toronto leads the NBA Finals series against Golden State 3-1 and has the chance to win its first-ever championship on home court on Monday.

The Raptors won Game 5 in Oakland 105-92. They were led by Kawhi Leonard, who joined Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA Finals history to score 35 or more points without a turnover in a road game.

Teams that lead the NBA Finals have a 33-1 series record. The one loss occurred in 2016, when the record-breaking 73-win Warriors fell to LeBron James's Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors star and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant has yet to make an appearance in the series because of a strained right calf.

Should the Warriors win on Monday night, the series will return to Oakland's Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday.