Watch Raptors, Warriors speak to media prior to Game 3

Click on the video player above at 7:15 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors speaking to the media prior to Game 3 of NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will speak with reporters, followed by Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Players on both teams will then be available at 7:45 p.m.

The Raptors and Warriors head into Wednesday night's clash with the best-of-seven series tied at 1-1.

Kerr said Tuesday that forward Kevon Looney will be out for the rest of the series after being hurt in Game 2, while star Kevin Durant, who hasn't played since May 8, will remain out for Game 3.

Whether Warriors star guard Klay Thompson, who left Game 2 in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, will play is questionable.